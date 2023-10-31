The eerie similarities between Marrok, Ahsoka’s Inquisitor, and the iconic Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy are causing a lot of talk.

The Serie Ahsoka It came as a gift for Star Wars fans, with new characters and plots that have left more than one speechless. One of those walking enigmas is Marrok, the Inquisitor who captured everyone’s attention, and be careful, because it seems that he has more in common with Boba Fett than we might think.

Since the release of the trailer, the theories about Marrok They shot faster than a stormtrooper laser missed its target. We all talked about Ezra Bridger, Barris Offee, Darth Vader’s secret apprentice from the Legends… But nothing, it turned out that Marrok is simply Marrok, and that makes him a kind of spiritual twin of Boba Fett.

Parallels and contrasts between Marrok and Boba Fett

Boba Fett returned changed in The Book of Boba Fett, but if we look at his original version in the classic trilogy, we see that These two characters are two sides of the same galactic coin.. They are both mercenaries, worked for the Empire, and captured our imagination with very few lines of dialogue.

Now, here comes the thorn in the side of all this: Marrok’s fate in the Ahsoka series. Our beloved Inquisitor exploded in a cloud of dust, while Boba had a much more cinematic survival in the sarlacc. So, although they share that halo of mystery and spectacularity, it seems that Marrok will not have as epic a return as his counterpart.

We already know that Star Wars has a special predilection for creating characters that dazzle with their design and then dismisses them without pain or glory. There we have Supreme Leader Snoke or Captain Phasma as recent examples, and let’s not even talk about Darth Maul in the prequel trilogy. This new Ahsoka character falls into that same category: an intriguing figure who is taken out of the picture before we can find out more about him.

The Star Wars villains who didn’t measure up

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ve surely come across villains that left you thinking: “And why is this guy here?” We are talking about those characters whose design is more spectacular than their contribution to the plot. Leader Supremo Snoke is the perfect example. With an intriguing design and an imposing presence, the character ends up being a kind of punching bag for Kylo Ren, without us knowing anything relevant about him.

Then we have Captain Phasma, the silver stormtrooper who promised to be the new Boba Fett and ended up being a bluff. She shows up, fights a little and… good bye. She seemed like she was going to be a great antagonist for Finn, but no, it was another wasted opportunity.

And what to say about General Grievous in the prequels. With four lightsabers and a chain-smoker’s cough, he promised to be the real deal. But beyond a couple of duels, her presence fades faster than a mirage on Tatooine.

Does Marrok have a future in the Star Wars universe?

Let’s get back to the topic: Will we see this villain again? It doesn’t seem very likely, especially considering that, unlike Fett, the Inquisitor left no door open for her return. Reviving characters like crazy already backfired on the franchise with Emperor Palpatine, so I highly doubt they want to play that card again.

Marrok is a kind of Boba Fett of the Ahsoka universe, with all the greatness and flaws that entails. He captures the public’s imagination, but his tragic end makes it impossible for him to follow in Boba’s footsteps in a spin-off of his own. Anyway, this new character has earned a place in our geek hearts, and who knows, maybe some comic or novel will give him the second chance he never had on screen.