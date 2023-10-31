Today, televisions have come a long way, from the era of standard television and HD models with 720p resolution. Even the popular Full HD (1080p) models have become a basic option on the market.

However, today Smart TVs have evolved drastically and most people have already adopted a model with 4K resolution, which offers impressive image quality as well as a complete viewing experience.

Although TVs come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, two of the most common display types you’ll find on the market today are 4K models and the emerging 8K ones.

It is worth mentioning that 4K has become the de facto standard for most consumers, while 8K is emerging as the next generation that will probably be in homes with more advanced Smart TV models in terms of design and functions.

4K TVs

4K resolution, also known as Ultra High Definition (UHD), is a display technology that offers exceptional image quality, whose resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels, which is equivalent to approximately 8.3 million pixels in total.

This technology has become widely accessible in the last decadeand televisions are available in a wide range of sizes and prices.

You can find 55-inch models for a price range that goes from 299 to 2,000 euros, making them affordable for a wide variety of consumers.

In terms of content availability, 4K is quite common, although not all traditional TV programs and movies are recorded in this resolution.

Most content is still produced in 1080p or 2K, but uses upscaling, which improves image quality.

However, it is important to highlight that The true potential of 4K is realized when content is originally recorded in this resolution, and streaming services offer this experience.

8K TVs

8K is the next evolution in image quality. Such a display has a total of 33 million pixels, four times more than a 4K display, offering significantly improved resolution. Nevertheless, This technology is more recent and is not yet accessible to everyone.

It is worth mentioning that the first 8K television was presented to the public in 2013. However, at that time, prices were very high, and an 85-inch model could cost more than 130,000 euros, which made it unattainable for most consumers. .

At the moment, There are smaller models, but they are still quite expensive, and it is difficult to find one under 1,500 euros. This is because a large screen is required to accommodate the thousands of pixels that make up 8K resolution.

As far as content is concerned, this resolution still has little offer, if not none. It’s all based on upscaling, that is, taking lower resolution video and upscaling it to a higher resolution. Although this feature can offer image quality close to 8K, it is not fully utilized.

4K TVs vs. 8K, what is the best option right now?

Which TV is best for you, a 4K or an 8K? The answer depends on several aspects. If you don’t care about the price and want to enjoy the highest image quality, you may be interested in an 8K TVbut you must consider that you must spend more than 1,500 euros for a model from an unrecognized brand.

These screens have a much higher resolution and surround sound that will make you feel like you are in the cinema. It is the future, but at the moment it is not necessary to make this expense, since there is not enough content to take advantage of all its capabilities, both technical and functional.

However, if you have those same 1,500 euros in your wallet, you can get a high-end 4K Smart TV, where the experience will be much more complete, with content adapted to said technology. You will be able to enjoy movies, series and video games at the highest quality available.

The best thing about these models is that there are many brands and sizes to choose from on the market, depending on your preferences and budget. Another point to take into account is energy consumption, as well as the space in your home.

8K Smart TVs use much more electricity and take up more space due to their large sizewhich can be a negative situation if you live in an apartment or room where it is not possible to put a screen larger than 75 inches.

In this sense, 4K is the best option, since there are models that start at 40 inches and fit perfectly in any space. In the end, the decision is yours, but at the moment, a TV with 8K resolution seems not to be the best option.