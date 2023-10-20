Suara.com – Entering the 2024 election months, social media is now busy reporting about the presidential and vice presidential candidates who will run. Of course, each pair of candidates will compete to win the hearts of the people.

Considering that in the 2024 election the voters will come from millennials and Gen Z. So it is not surprising that questions arise about Gen Z’s interest, especially in politics in Indonesia.

This was also conveyed by the Chair of the Projo DPP DPP, who is also the Chair of the VI Projo National Working Meeting Committee, Barus Panel. He once explained about three variables that bring victory.

“Of course, what is no less important is the Mr Jokowi factor. Mr Jokowi’s approval rating at the end of this term of office will certainly be a key factor too,” said the Panel in its press conference in the Central Jakarta area, Thursday (12/10/2023).

“So there are three important variables in the 2024 presidential election, there is the Jokowi variable, there are the volunteers and there is the choice of vice presidential candidate,” he continued.

He said that the 2024 election was a contestation for young people. Especially because 52 percent of voters are millennials and Gen Z.

On that basis, he said, it is natural that Gibran’s name has emerged recently to become vice presidential candidate, especially when he is paired with Prabowo Subianto.

“So in the pragmatism of the election, of course the political representation of young people to be able to win is important. So Mas Gibran’s name finally stuck out because of these factors,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that these factors would be calculated rigidly by his party. Moreover, to bring victory in the 2024 presidential election.

“Yes, of course it’s not possible for everyone to agree, but this variable of young people’s representation then has its own driving force, its own testing power in tomorrow’s elections. That will of course be calculated rigidly. Because in the election everyone definitely wants to fight to win, right,” he concluded .

Is it true that Gen Z is not interested in political issues?

Gen Z is often hailed as a generation that only likes entertainment, is selfish, and is ignorant of current issues. The facts based on survey results do not say so.

Referring to the survey results of the Maverick Indonesia analytic fellowship program, it is proven that Gen Z in Indonesia is not like the stereotypes that have been attached to them so far. The study surveyed 722 respondents aged between 18 and 24 years in Jabodetabek, Bandung and Yogyakarta.

The survey results show that films and TV series are included in the most sought after categories. Meanwhile, socio-political developments are in second place with a percentage of 24 percent.

What Makes Gen Z Disaffected by Political Issues?

Quoting from a research entitled “Gen Z’s Enthusiasm for the 2024 Indonesian Election”, most of them assume the Indonesian political situation with negative sentiments. Sentiment analysis that often appears is the words chaotic, complicated and messy.

However, even though they admit they don’t like it, they still consume it. Because they don’t need to work hard to get this information, considering that this information is already widely spread on social media.