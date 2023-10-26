Five Nights at Freddy’s debuted in theaters today and thousands of people have already seen it. The reactions have not been long in coming and the first ones are somewhat divisive, but in a certain way it can be something positive for fans of yesteryear.

The screenings of Five Nights at Freddy’s are now available in theaters in many parts of the world and little by little more will join. It is normal for many fans to wonder how the film is doing and thanks to critics and fans who were able to attend the early screenings we can find out.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie? This is what the first reactions say

In-depth reviews are not yet available, as the embargo would expire soon, but the first reactions reveal that it is a film that is dividing opinions.

On the one hand, there are viewers who report that Five Nights at Freddy’s was not to their complete liking.

Although many critics They agreed with the use of practical effects with the animatronics, highlighted that the film feels “bland, boring and not scary”, and that one of the problems is the story and that fails to create a terrifying atmosphere.

The user Jenny Jane She described the film as “bad”, as well as “strange and impenetrable” and noted that there were jokes in the film that caught young people in the room, but she did not: “I can say that I have never felt so old.”

The user theofisher82 He referred to the film as “irregular” and that it barely manages to sustain its story at the end.

Professional film critics didn’t like the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Is the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie bad?

The above type of reactions came mainly from film critics or viewers who are not fans or do not know anything about Five Nights at Freddy’s.

If this surprises you, you should not worry, since it usually happens with productions of this style. For example, something similar happened with Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which was not so well received by specialized critics, but which fans loved.

We say this because on the other hand there are the viewers who are also fans of the film, who, as we told you, got the jokes that outsiders to the franchise did not and who said they were happy with the final result.

The user TomMCJL he praised the acting of everyone involved and mentioned that the film is entertaining. NitroSpideyfor its part, gave the film an 8 out of 10 and warned that it may not be for everyone, but he enjoyed it.

Many fans did like the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Let us remember that those responsible for the film made it clear that the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was made mainly with the fans of yesteryear in mind and that if someone else saw it it was a good thing, but they would not seek to satisfy them before the fans. .

In any case, Five Nights at Freddy’s has already recovered what it spent on its production and projections indicate that the film will generate millions more, which could ensure sequels.

Have you already seen the movie? What did you think? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

