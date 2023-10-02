Throughout the year there are many promotions to buy new televisions, smartwatches, smartphones… at the best price. But, without a doubt, there are two key offers: Prime Day y Black Friday. For some time now, Amazon has launched this promo more than once a year, although Black Friday remains for a certain time of year, approximately a month before Christmas. But when is the best time to buy on sale?

Finding great deals is not always easy, but during these sale parties It’s less complicated. Although here the big question arises as to which promotion has the best offers. So it’s time to look in more detail at each of these festivals that are celebrated every year.

Different main

To begin with, not everyone can enjoy Prime Day. To do this, you have to be a Prime customer, so it is an important point. On the other hand, with Black Friday you can find offers online or in physical stores and you don’t have to be a member. So this is a pretty important difference. Now, at which sale party can you find the most bargains? It all depends on what you want to buy.

On the one hand, you must keep in mind that the Prime Day es online, so you won’t be able to go to any physical store and find all kinds of deals. However, the Amazon catalog is quite extensive, so you can find a significant variety of products. In addition, in recent times, the online store organizes more than one date to celebrate Prime Day.

On the other hand, if you wait for Black Friday, the truth is that you can find offers online and in physical stores. In addition to the fact that it usually lasts more than a day or two, although the main date is the November 24, 2023. However, it is common, as we said, for these offers to continue for up to a week, everything will depend on each store and brand.

It is true that many customers wait for Black Friday to do their Christmas shopping, but perhaps you are interested in taking a look at the Amazon Prime Day offers that are celebrated on October 10 and 11. In any case, to give you an idea, keep these two points in mind:

Prime Day: more ideal for technological products and also from the Amazon brand, since they usually put a lot of discounts on their own devices.

Black Friday: to buy all types of products, household items (mattresses, sofas, cushions, etc.), appliances, clothing, etc. This festival of offers is focused on reducing practically everything.

Temporary bargains

However, you don’t always have to wait for these specific dates to find real bargains. No matter how much you are Prime customer or want to try it, the truth is that there are times when items can be very discounted. Even outside of Prime Day, Black Friday… You just have to be attentive and look for the best price for the Smart TV that you want to launch for your living room.

For example, this Samsung Smart TV with 55 inches Its price sinks 300 euros at Carrefour. And it is not a particular promotion, such as Day without VAT, out of stock, etc. This is only a temporary deal that you can take advantage of for a while, since it is not a party full of offers. That’s why we encourage you to keep an eye out, because there are good offers outside of these dates such as Prime Day or Black Friday that are waiting for you at any time.