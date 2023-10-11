loading…

Hamas fighters parade in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas is now one of the military organizations that has received the world’s spotlight. This is because the military and political organization based in the Palestinian Gaza Strip has carried out various attacks that have overwhelmed Israel.

Since the attack on Saturday, October 7 2023, Hamas has rained thousands of rockets on Israel and deployed its armed forces. As a result, 900 Israelis died and 2,616 are known to have been injured.

Due to this incident, many people want to know the background of Hamas, including its sect. So, is Hamas Shia? Here’s the review.

Palestinian Hamas Groups and Sects

The question of whether Hamas is Shia or Sunni often arises among people in the world. Especially in the midst of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas or Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah, which means the Islamic Resistance Movement, is a military organization that was founded in 1987.

Reporting from Reuters, Tuesday (10/10/23) this organization is a Sunni Islamic and nationalist organization.

The founder of Hamas, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, stated that the aim of this organization is to liberate Palestine from Israeli occupation.

Another goal of Hamas is to establish an Islamic state in the territory that is now Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has led the government in the Gaza Strip since 2007, after carrying out a coup against forces loyal to the Fatah movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas is the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which is dominant in the West Bank.