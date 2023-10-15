Rumors suggest that Ezra Miller would abandon the red suit, which would mean a radical change in the Justice League cast

If someone tells you that DC universe is going to undergo a transformation on a cosmic scale, would you believe me? Okay, maybe not in the most literal sense, but in terms of its iconic characters. Yes, friends, we are talking about the surprising rumor that Ezra Miller could hang up his boots as The Flash. It’s no joke, and it seems like this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Changes in DC

Imagine an unleashed James Gunn, turning the casting of the Justice League upside down. He’s already changed Superman, and now it looks like Barry Allen isn’t saved either. According to Variety, the bosses of DC StudiosGunn and Peter Safran, are planning something big: replacing all members of the Justice League for the new DC universe.

But what about the characters we already know and love from the DCEU? Apparently, some will be spared the axe. We have John Cena as Peacemaker, Viola Davis back as Amanda Waller and Xolo Maridueña in the role of Blue Beetle. Ah, but Miller, our beloved Flash, is not on that VIP list. Gunn He had already commented: “We’re going to have to wait and see how everything goes, you know,” words that now sound more revealing than ever.

Could this be the sign of a new era for superheroes in cinema?

Miller He took over from other actors who had given life to Flash in different adaptations, both in television series and in animation. In particular, the Flash from the television series, played by Grant Gustin, has had his own legion of fans. Both versions of Scarlet Speedster have generated debates among fans about which of the two interpretations is closer to the spirit of the original comic book character. However, Miller’s Flash has had iconic moments in film, such as his appearance in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” where he introduced the concept of the multiverse long before it became popular in other franchises.

And speaking of multiverses, this brings us to an important point: the ambiguity in the future of the characters in the DC universe. Some outlets had speculated that Miller’s role in the multiverse-themed film The Flash could have been an attempt at DC to reboot certain parts of its cinematic universe. With his departure, one wonders if these plans will be affected or if, on the contrary, they will give rise to new and intricate plots. Who knows what turns this ever-evolving universe will take?

It’s not that the news about Miller be completely unexpected. The actor has been a focus of controversy and his movie as The Flash didn’t exactly break the box office. This greatly diminished the chances of him continuing in the role. DC fans have not been particularly surprisedalthough somewhat disappointed.

And now what happens with the League?

The Miller rumor adds up to another juicy gossip. Apparently, Jason Momoa could still be in the DCU, although not like Aquaman. Can you believe it? The actor is in talks to play Lobo, a role he has been wanting to play for some time. And be careful with Gal Gadot, although he said there would be a third Wonder Woman movie, in the end it might not be like that.

To make matters worse, it seems that we will have to wait a long time until we know who will put on the red suit as the new Flash. For now, DC has not announced projects related to the Scarlet Speedsterso the wait could be long.

Looking for more DC?

If you are one of those who cannot resist more content from the DC universe, we remind you that The Flash is available to stream on HBO Max. And although we don’t see Ezra Miller in the role, one thing is clear: the DC universe never ceases to surprise us. What do you think, team? Is this a new dawn for DC or the fall of an empire?