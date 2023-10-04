Find out in this analysis of Detective Pikachu 2, The Return, if this insightful Pikachu is still in shape on Nintendo Switch.

If you’re looking for trouble you know Team Rocket will be there. But if you want to solve them now you can count on the invaluable help of Detective Pikachu on Nintendo Switch. A professional Pokémon researcher, this electric mouse will be your companion if you dare to solve the mystery of Detective Pikachu 2, The Return, on Nintendo Switch. We have already deciphered it and we will tell you in this analysis if this new Switch Pokémon game is worth it, where Detective Pikachu will put you to the test with “perspikachia” on it.

Pikachu is riding his own movie

The frenetic pace of releases of the main games in the Pokémon saga is not preventing spin-offs like Detective Pikachu from arriving. On this occasion, the player is taken to live a story set in the most realistic Pokémon universe to date: the same one that appeared in the live-action Detective Pikachu movie.

Tim is a young detective who accompanies a Pikachu that is capable of talking. Or at least, he understands his partner perfectly.. Two years have passed since Pikachu and Tim discovered the mystery behind Substance R in the first game of the series on Nintendo 3DS. This is a direct continuation and it is not entirely necessary to have played the first game in the series to enjoy it.

Questions are raised such as why Tim can understand Pikachu or why some Pokémon are having strange behaviors. These mysteries and many more are resolved as we advance in different cases.

The superstar Pokémon

Detective Pikachu is the star of this game (as expected) and eats up the show in a big way. The rest of the characters lack depth and are limited to being simple NPCs that revolve around the electric rodent.

It’s funny how the title has a plot that all audiences can enjoy, although it is clearly aimed at children. It clashes with Detective Pikachu’s own interactive novel format, which It doesn’t seem very friendly for the little ones in the house.with thousands of lines of text.

It is dubbed into English and Japanese, and we can select the language we like the most. On the other hand, the texts on the screen are also available in Spanish.

A 3DS hidden behind a Nintendo Switch

What can we say about the look of the latest Pokémon games? Of course, development studios are working around the clock to make releases in record time and with the best possible appearance. This is causing them to not always turn out as polished or as beautiful as players expect.

We expected something different from Detective Pikachu: The Return for Nintendo Switch, since the latest installment of the saga arrived on Nintendo 3DS, correctly exploiting the technical limitations imposed by the hardware itself. On Nintendo Switch this has not been the case: The graphical complexity has remained very similar to the 3DS level. The character models and settings are very basic, although the worst part is the lighting, which leaves it looking incredibly flat and unremarkable.

As a good game aimed at the little ones, the style is very colorful and eye-catching. The Pokémon animations are remarkably well crafted and appropriate to their own biology; In the end, each Pokémon has its own way of moving and its peculiarities. In that sense, Detective Pikachu: The Return more than fulfills its mission of faithfully representing Pokémon.

On the contrary, humans have some facial expression, but it is unnatural and they decorate the scenes without much care.

Hard as Iron Tail

Luckily the game has managed very stable performance. It has no problem running at a constant thirty images per second, which ensures a good gaming experience. At least, in relation to operation on Nintendo Switch.

It is surprising how little care the game menus have, uncharacteristic, without many animations and, sometimes, with repetitive elements (we will find an Options menu within the Options menu).

The music of Detective Pikachu: The Return is correct, although the songs do not adapt well to the situations in which they are played. They do not evoke the situation that the player is experiencing and seem like good compositions that have fallen at different points in the game without fully fitting.

Being an “interactive novel” style game, Detective Pikachu 2 has lots of content dubbed into English and Japanese with remarkable qualityespecially the interpretation of Pikachu.

A book in the form of a video game

Detective Pikachu may not be the Pokémon game you expect. The Pokémon Company has us accustomed to titles in which battles and exploration are the protagonists, but here all that takes a step aside to offer an interactive novel with thousands of lines of dialogue and a playable weight that falls on the story.

Most of the experience consists of reading the story that is told to us by pressing the A button, having to move around the stage to investigate elements, interrogate humans and Pokémon and, finally, reach a conclusion as a trivia.

The premise is good, similar to that of games like Ace Attorney but simplified, in order to make it more friendly for children. There is no problem with this. In fact, we believe that The investigation part of Detective Pikachu is very well constructedbut the weak pace of the story, together with some ups and downs, can make you lose the desire to continue its adventure.

Detective Pikachu Returns is divided into different cases, with some great general mysteries that are unraveled throughout the entire game and those that will really interest you. The rest are more forgettable adventures with curious Pokémon as protagonists that will make you feel closer to the Pokémon world than ever.

It will not be necessary to explore or talk to all the Pokémon you encounter, and the adventure will take place at a normal pace. It can last approximately 12 hours.

Coffee and Pikachu

Detective Pikachu: The Return is a game for a very particular audience. The children’s story will delight the little ones in the house, who may get bored of having to read so much dialogue with little interaction at times.

The wide universe of Pokémon shines with its own light due to the excellent designs of the creatures, which They feel more natural than ever in conjunction with a realistic world like that of Ryme City.

Despite not being at all cutting edge on a technical level and looking too similar to the Nintendo 3DS game, its operation is remarkable and can be enjoyed without problem by die-hard Pokémon fans who are looking for original stories beyond the main games of the saga.

Detective Pikachu 2 review summary for Nintendo Switch