The Star Wars prophecies and ethical dilemmas surrounding the iconic character. Was he really meant to bring balance to the Force?

For years, the Star Wars galaxy has questioned the true identity of the Chosen One, the individual prophesied to restore balance to the Force. Anakin Skywalker, turned into Darth Vader, could he really be the Chosen One? Or perhaps, the concept of “Chosen One” is just a mirage caused by misinterpretations and high expectations. Let’s delve into this galactic enigma.

When fate dresses in darkness for Anakin Skywalker

Anakin Skywalker and his obsession with control They mark a vital journey that takes him towards darkness. But what if I told you that the darkness was necessary to find the light? Anakin, obsessed with controlling his destiny, ends up a victim of his own decisions, paving his way to Darth Vader. One of his greatest weaknesses, without a doubt, was your inability to let go. Her love for Padmé Amidala twisted into something more akin to possession than genuine compassion.

It might be surprising to know that the title of “Chosen One” He never specified that he had to be a Jedi. According to George Lucas himself, Anakin Skywalker was, indeed, the Chosen One who was going to restore balance to the Force, although in a very different way than the Jedi Order originally interpreted. This concept was further distorted by the belief that the Chosen One must necessarily defeat the Sith. However, The Force does not belong to the Jedi or the Sithas mentioned by Luke in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Last Jedi.

The paradox of free will

Anakin’s story also introduces us to the philosophical debate about free will versus determinism. Are our lives a series of autonomous choices or is everything predestined? In Anakin’s case, the answer seems to be a little of both. His strong personal choices reaffirm his predetermined destiny, and vice versa.

Perhaps the most amazing thing about this whole story is that Anakin needed to embrace the darkness to find the light. When Anakin restores balance to the Force, he does so neither as a Sith nor as a Jedi, but as a man who has managed to find balance within himself.

Who really is the Chosen One?

This is where a fascinating question comes in: if Luke Skywalker was the one who redeemed Darth Vader, could he be the true Chosen One? Some might argue yes. However, it was Anakin who destroyed the Emperor, ending the tyranny of the Sith and fulfilling the prophecy in its purest sense.

To understand Anakin Skywalker as the Chosen One, it’s crucial to look beyond the labels and titles. His journey from light to darkness and back is a complex exploration of balance, destiny, and choice. At the end of the day, Anakin teaches us that there is no single linear path to our destiny, and that sometimes, in the midst of chaos and confusion, we find our true essence.

Rey, the true chosen one?

After following the life of Anakin and his descent into Darth Vader, the Star Wars saga brought us Rey, a young woman from nowhere who rises as a powerful Jedi. At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, we are left with the feeling that, perhaps, the true Chosen One was always Rey. It is interesting to reflect on how she, unlike Anakin, manages to resist the temptation of the Dark Side and restore balance.

If looked closely, Rey brings together many of the characteristics attributed to the prophecy of the Chosen One. His ability to restore harmony and his role in the destruction of Emperor Palpatine are key points supporting this theory. Furthermore, his connection to the Force is unusually strong, and his modest origins emulate the heroic beginnings of many mythical characters. With all this in mind, it’s legitimate to question whether Rey could be the Chosen One the Jedi were waiting for all along.

This possibility adds a new layer of complexity to the Star Wars saga and the debate over the Chosen One. Anakin may have been a false positive in the prophecy, or perhaps the prophecy is fulfilled in cycles, each with its own Chosen One. In any case, the addition of Rey as a potential Chosen One makes us rethink everything we thought we knew about destiny and the Force in the Star Wars universe.