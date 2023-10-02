The miniaturization of the components of mobile devices, the need to make the most of the space available inside and the advancement of technology have been three of the ingredients that have driven the use of virtual SIM cards, known as eSIM, among users. Unlike the traditional SIM, in this case we no longer depend on physical cards nor do we have to worry about the type of card that our terminal supports, so its advantages are undeniable. But what about security? We tell you.

As mobile phone manufacturers have incorporated the possibility of adding an eSIM to our terminal, the use of this type of alternative has grown considerably in recent years. Being an option increasingly used by all those users who require two telephone numbers, but are not willing to have to endure the inconvenience that arises from using two terminals at the same time.

In addition to its validity as a complementary number for our daily lives, it also highlights that more and more companies specialize in the marketing of virtual SIM cards in response to the needs we have when we travel and our operator does not offer us free roaming. . A very common situation when we visit a country outside the European Union. Thanks to the fact that we do not need any physical product, the waiting times from when we hire the service until we can enjoy it are, for practical purposes, non-existent. Since from the moment we choose the operator, it is enough to scan the QR code they provide us to be able to enjoy our new number. But, if the process is so simple, isn’t our security compromised compared to traditional SIM cards? The answer is no and, below, we will tell you some of the reasons.

eSIM security

As with any innovation, until it is established in the market, it is common for certain doubts to arise on the part of consumers as a result of ignorance of it. However, when this innovation has a direct impact on the way we interact with devices that belong to our daily lives, the level of complexity is even higher. This is the case of virtual SIM cards that, by having to interact with our smartphone, the same device in which all our personal, banking and even health data are stored, needs to gain the trust of its public, as well as which traditional SIM cards did in their day.

However, it is convenient to know that virtual SIM cards are much safer than traditional cards for different reasons. The first of them is that we are faced with a type of technology that cannot be cloned or modified. And, furthermore, it is designed to operate only on a specific device, so there is no possibility that someone could steal our data and transfer it to another smartphone.

Each eSIM card relies on a unique key that verifies requests for new profiles through a specific server, known as the eSIM Subscription Management Server (SM-DP+). From the moment a device downloads a new profile for its device, this server is responsible for sending a request that must be confirmed by the operator. Until this occurs, the user cannot begin operating their eSIM card normally. The code with which the entire operation is registered can only be used with the device that made the request. So it is not possible for anyone to access or steal our data.

Safer devices

In addition to the characteristics of the activation and linking process of the eSIM with the mobile device, we also find the deterrent effect that the technology in question gives off, since the usage pattern of our terminal changes considerably. With traditional SIM cards, leaving a device without connectivity was relatively simple. It was enough to take over the terminal in question and remove the SIM card. From that moment on, we depended on the settings and security options of our smartphone to try to locate it. But we could no longer count on the operator to receive any type of help, beyond blocking by IMEI.

The eSIM prevents any user who does not have the terminal’s PIN and security code from interacting with our virtual SIM card. Profiles cannot be overwritten, so it is necessary to delete the previous one before including the new one and, to do this, we must know the different codes that protect our mobile.

This fact not only causes the sale of stolen second-hand terminals to lose interest, since they are not going to be manipulated without their position being detected. But as owners of our phone we will always be able to have the opportunity to know the position of the mobile phone at all times while it is on.