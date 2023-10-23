There are some Marvel movies and series like Agents of SHIELD that are not entirely known if they are MCU canon, but now we have an answer.

The eternal debate about whether Marvel series should be considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) seems to have come to an end thanks to the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

Fans have long wondered whether Marvel Television properties, such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Inhumans, the Blade trilogy, and Daredevil, should be considered “canon” in the MCU.

Arguments have been made for and against, such as the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and notable differences, such as the introduction of a new Darkhold in WandaVision, which bypassed versions previously seen on TV.

Now we have a definitive answer.

At this point, it seems clear that these television series are not part of the “Sacred Timeline” of Earth-616. This means that Kevin Feige and his team are not bound by past creative decisions and are free to choose what they want to incorporate into the MCU.

This apparent confirmation comes from a foreword written by Kevin Feige in the recently published book Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline.

“As for the Multiverse, we recognize that there are stories (films and series) that are canonical to Marvel but that were created by different storytellers during different periods of Marvel history. The timeline presented in this book is specific to the MCU Sacred Timeline up to Phase 4.”

“But, as we move forward and dive deeper into the Multiverse saga, you never know when timelines might fail or converge (hint, hint/spoiler alert).”

This opens the door to the possibility of some of these series eventually returning to Marvel Studios.

Although some fans have tried to force the events of series such as Agents of SHIELD into the MCU, especially due to the participation of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who debuted in Iron Man (2008). However, Feige seems willing to take a new approach and bring greater clarity to television projects.

Agents of SHIELD

Recall that there was a clear division between Feige and Jeph Loeb of Marvel Television, and the latter’s television series were under the control of the Marvel Creative Committee.

However, Feige gained authority over all things Marvel and has recently begun to reshape storytelling in the television realm.

What do you think of this Feige revelation? Do you agree with the decision not to consider Marvel series as canon in the MCU? Would you like any Agents of SHIELD character to return? Share your opinion in the comments!