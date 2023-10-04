Hillbilly discussion, whether a converted electric pickup is okay?

Apart from a few lost plumbers in an F-150 or RAM, it doesn’t rain pickups in the Netherlands. In America it is different. Having a pickup is pretty much a birthright there. Preferably with a big V8 of course.

Rivian R1T tuning

You can also rebuild a pickup in all kinds of ways. Huge off-road tires in combination with a lift. Make it up and it’s possible. But can you apply the same to an electric pickup? Blasphemy, the passionate redneck American will shout. They are disgusted by the idea of ​​an electric pickup anyway.

Well, get used to it. Because a body kit is now available for the fully electric Rivian R1T, made by tuner Apocalypse. Good name by the way. Apocalypse Manufacturing has made the Rivian a lot rougher, and the pickup also has a very large set of off-road tires. It’s kind of like a mini monster truck.

The tuning is still in development. Apocalypse couldn’t resist giving a sneak peak. And to complete the comparison with a ‘normal’ pickup, a Ram 1500 TRX with 707 hp was parked next to it. Not only that, the pickups also went on a drag race. What do you do with pickups in America? The winner is not difficult to guess.

Making the large Rivian R1T a bit more exclusive is now possible with tuning from Apocalypse. As far as we know, it is the first party to tackle the electric pickup. Here in the Netherlands you will definitely stand out with a Rivian. There aren’t that many… (via Carscoops)

