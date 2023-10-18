You already know that the Nintendo Switch (modelo OLED) represents the latest variant of Nintendo’s hybrid console. Offers a more vibrant screen for a more immersive gaming experience. Generally, this model is priced 50 euros higher than the standard version. However, thanks to an offer from Carrefouris now equated with a great promo.

Nintendo Switch OLED at a tempting price

Without a doubt, it is an exceptional opportunity for those who wish to purchase this console. The Switch OLED offer is almost unrepeatable, although its duration is uncertain, so it is recommended to act promptly. Carrefour has launched a very tempting offer with the Nintendo Switch OLED with three free games for only 379 euros.

The pack includes Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania and SEGA Mega Drive Classics, three SEGA classics. Very tempting!

This year, the Nintendo Switch has released numerous quality games, including Pikmin 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG in high definition. What do you think of this attractive offer? Will you take the opportunity to purchase Switch OLED? Don’t hesitate to share your comments!

