The replacement for the well-known Avenger of the MCU has an incredible suit that Tony Stark would be proud of.

A fan poster from the Ironheart series have you imagined what it would be like Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU by showing off some impressive new armor. After his debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, It’s Williams will be the protagonist of one of the most promising series of the UCM in recent years: Ironheart. While it is true that it has not yet been revealed whether there will be an emotional bond between Riri and Tony Stark As in the comics, the character will continue Iron Man’s legacy in the UCM.

The image features Riri Williams with Ironheart armor that is quite accurate to the original from the comics: his classic black, pink and gold suit. A suit that would mark the course of the next heroine that will have the Marvel Universe. To the leading actress Dominique Thorne He will be joined by the character of Parker Robbins, played by Anthony Ramosalso know as The Hood. The villain of Marvel appeared during the 2022 D23 Expo and, at least initially, it seems that it will be an ally of Ironheart.

The series will also star the talents of young Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy, who could be a fake name for now as he is rumored to be playing Obadiah Stane’s son Zeke. It is also said that this will be Mephisto’s debut in the MCU. The details of Ironheart’s history were provided by Marvel:

Marvel Studios presents Ironheart. A series in which the teenage genius It’s Williams He returns from MIT to his hometown of Chicago in his Iron Suit and begins to discover the threats that bring mortal danger and are headed towards his life. The threads that Riri untangles will set up the first MCU project to deeply explore a clash between technology and magic, as The Hood deals with dark magic.

Although this confrontation between magic and technology It may seem very exciting, MCU fans will have to wait a little longer than planned. It was initially scheduled for release in the fall of 2023, but rumors suggest it won’t be released until 2025. September 3, 2025 is listed as the planned release date for Ironheart. Marvel Studios He has not yet commented on the matter. Whenever the SAG-AFTRA strike ends, Marvel should say when we expect Riri’s return in Ironheart and fans will have to watch for an announcement.

