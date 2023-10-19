The game was announced in September 2022 at an early stage of development.

Iron Man will have a video game by EA Motive

More than a year ago, in September of last year, Electronic Arts issued a statement to announce the development of a new single-player Iron Man video game in the hands of EA Motive, who are preparing a third-person action and adventure experience. . However, being in an early stage of development, no image of the game was published, which is now updates its development status… no good news.

A statement from Motive Studio general manager Patrick Klaus reveals that while the development team’s focus has been on the Iron Man game since the release of Dead Space Remake earlier this year, The Marvel title continues is in the pre-production phase.

We are still in the early stages of pre-production and are taking our time to ensure we lay the best possible foundation for development. But we’re already finding plenty of opportunities to explore the story, design, and gameplay with Iron Man, and it’s exciting to see the fantasy start to come to life.

The fans have the say

Motive Studio has created a community council made up of fans that aims to keep fans involved in the development of the Iron Man game even in its early stages, something that was already done with Dead Space. Furthermore, Klaus recalled that the game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, something that marks a before and after, since the studio was used to using Frostbite until now, as can be seen in Dead Space, Star Wars Squadrons and Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the Iron Man game has confirmed for now that will feature an original narrative that leverages the rich history of the Avenger, “channeling the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark.” According to rumors, his adventure will take place in an open world.

