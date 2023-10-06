Discover the secret of the X-Men’s greatest villain and that changes everything in the Marvel Universe.

The X-Men are suffering the consequences of Fall of X

Join the conversation

Los X-Men They have suffered one of the biggest massacres in its history. The anti-mutant organization, Orchis, has fulfilled its promise by murdering most of the mutant community. The criminal mastermind of all this is Feilongwho has led the crusade of Orchiswhile using the same Stark technology he stole in order to carry out his company. Tony Stark’s technology has been one of the main causes of the damage that the X-Men have suffered in recent months, but it has also opened the door to a new mystery in the Marvel Universe.

Tony Stark and Emma Frost discover that Feilong has fooled us all

Somehow, Tony y Emma Frost they finally discovered why Feilong hates Marvel’s mutant population so much, and the answer changes everything we know about his war against them. The couple begins to form a curious plan to be able to counterattack their successful enemy. in the comic Invincible Iron Man #10, Emma Frost’s psychic powers They give you access to the most intimate secrets that are hidden in the mind of Feilong. It is also shown how accessing that information is not a simple task, but the effort is rewarded by finding something that they did not expect at all.

Aside from the technology that he stole from Tony Stark, Feilong has been carefully hiding his own origin. The fact that he was born from the same mutants he hates would completely ruin him if he ever came to light. Kelvin Heng aka Feilong, was born to globally acclaimed scientists, seemingly grooming it for greatness from its inception. His entire life was based on success, but there was a moment when the situation took a script turn and things went wrong in every way imaginable. At least, that’s it the story Feilong has told so far.

Feilong said his parents left with all his money and this led him to become the leader of Industrias Feilong. Upon his return to the public sector, Feilong had great ambitions to claim Marte in the name of humanity. However, when the mutants beat him to it to terraform the Red planetFeilong focused his attention on taking down all the achievements that Krakoa had achieved. Now that her parents’ place as mutants has been confirmed, her darkest secret has been revealed.

Apparently, the villain experimented on himself to be able to have the powers he never developed. This changes dramatically Feilong’s motivations, since he wanted to be the same thing he swore to destroy. Considering how twisted Feilong has already proven to be over the past few years, the idea that his evil was the reason his parents disappeared is something to consider. Emma Frost y Tony Stark knows that they must use this information cautiously because, although it is enough to discredit Feilong, not enough to dismantle the Orchis organization.

The comic Invincible Iron Man #10 It is now available.

Join the conversation