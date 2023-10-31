Anubis makes Iron Man his new servant, unleashing zombie horror like never before. Moon Knight, does it sound familiar to you?

Wow, Marvel never stops surprising us. Imagine a world where Iron Man is not the technological hero we all know, but rather an emissary of chaos. This is not a hypothetical scenario; In the universe of “Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1”, Tony Stark has been recruited by none other than Anubis, the Egyptian god of death.

The shocking thing here is not only that Tony Stark has changed sides, but the degree of destruction it brings with it. And no, we’re not talking about a bunch of lasers and color explosions; We are talking about a zombie Tony Stark who terrorizes everyone, even Moon Knight, while he spreads a zombie virus. Can we take a second to process that?

Anubis and Tony Stark: An unusual alliance

We’re all familiar with Moon Knight, the mysterious avatar of Khonshu, but what happens when Anubis decides he wants a piece of the apocalyptic pie? That’s where it comes in Iron Man, turned into his new avatar, in a movement that redefines the concept of ‘destroyer’. Suddenly, Anubis sees the zombie virus as the key to conquering Earth, and who better than a zombie Iron Man to open that lock?

If you thought Iron Man’s suit was only for launching missiles and flying, think again. The reason why Anubis chooses Tony as his new pawn is simple: his suit allows a rapid and almost unstoppable spread of the virus. The capabilities of his suit, now imbued with darker powers, make him virtually invulnerable. That is, here the friend Tony becomes a first-class virus deliverer.

The power of Anubis elevates Iron Man to new heights

The most terrifying thing about all of this is how much Iron Man wins in terms of power by becoming the avatar of Anubis. Not only does he get stronger; It also reaches a level of brutality that we have not seen before in the character. Once Anubis considers that the recently zombified Moon Knight might be a better choice, he cuts ties with Tony. But the damage has already been done, friends.

Tony Stark’s foray as Anubis’ avatar may have been short-lived, but the repercussions are profound. First, it reveals how easy it would be for a hero, under the influence of a god, to unleash chaos on Earth. Additionally, it jeopardizes any research to find a cure for the zombie virus. Now it is Moon Knight who takes overbut the big question is whether it will be as devastating as Iron Man was.

Marvel Zombies It is one of those sagas that you can’t stop reading even if it gives you chills. Originally released in 2005, it quickly became a cult phenomenon. Because? Well, there are no usual heroes here; In this parallel universe, our beloved Avengers, X-Men and others have been infected by a zombie virus. And yes, they eat people.

In this stage, heroes stop being the beacon of hope and become real threats to humanity. Can you imagine a Spider-Man or Captain America looking for brains instead of justice? Well here you have it. The level of horror goes up even more when you realize that they retain their intelligence and abilities, which makes them very, very dangerous zombies.

Is a brutal reflection on identity and morality, wrapped in a lot of blood and dismembered limbs. If you are a fan of comics and like stories that take you out of your comfort zone, you definitely have to check out Marvel Zombies.