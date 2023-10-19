The hero Tony Stark shows off his most amazing armor that is based on metal mysterium.

Iron Man is one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes.

Join the conversation

In recent Iron Man comics, Tony Stark has made it known that he is secretly working on what will possibly be the most dangerous armor he has built to date. All this has happened after the sinister billionaire Feilong, who hates mutants, takes over his old company and technology. While it is true that fans will still have to wait a little to officially see this armor, whose raw material will be the well-known metal mysterium, the event Blood Hunt has shown a small preview of what will be seen in the future.

The hero Tony Stark shows his most amazing armor that is based on the metal mysterium

Presented by Marvel at his Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con, Blood Hunt shows how Iron Man is being attacked while wearing never-before-seen armor. This suit seems to be the next armor mystery. The red and black armor is a new suit and appears tighter than previous models, with silver gray armored sections.

Blood Hunt seems to bring to a critical point a history of the Avengers which has been years in the making, as the zombies have recently established their own United Nations-recognized nation in Chernobyl, while secretly working on ways to use the blood of people with powers to become completely invulnerable. In this context, Orchis has carried out a genocidal attack against mutants, using Iron Man’s technology to build new Sentinels who could become the Marvel Universe’s next big threat. In response, Tony and Emma Frost have become close allies, and Stark has taken on the role of the new White king of the Hellfire Club, using underworld connections to prepare their counterattack.

Although there is also a remote possibility that Blood Hunt present another new suit after his next mysterium armor, the time frame makes it more likely that this image will be the first look at Tony’s suit that defeats Orchis. The armor looks similar to the one he used during Age of Ultron, although this one is undoubtedly much stronger. The mysterium is capable of harnessing magic, conducting electricity with maximum efficiency and es comparable al adamantium in resistance. This is the armor that the tenacious Tony Stark has put the most effort into and there may be created the most powerful to date.

The Blood Hunt event It won’t arrive at Marvel until 2024.

Join the conversation