Despite not having any extraordinary abilities, Tony Stark He has proven to be one of the most powerful heroes on Earth. Being a genius is something that helps and that is precisely Tony’s special power. Stark Industries technology is the reason he explains the existence of iron man. In fact, Iron Man’s armors are equipped with some of the most advanced weapons on Earth and yet, when facing the Incredible Hulk, he is rarely able to come close to victory. The only time Tony got a complete victory was because he didn’t use the most sophisticated weapon in your arsenalbut the most unpleasant.

The fight between both Marvel heroes took place in the comic Ultimate Human, which was written by Warren Ellis and drawn by Cary Nord. In this history Bruce Banner he approaches his friend Tony Stark to ask for help. What he wants is to get rid of his powers, which caused his ruin on numerous occasions. Tony agrees to help him but not before telling him that he needs to observe Hulk’s complete transformation in a lab.

While Tony intends to keep Hulk caught during the experiment, Hulk is completely unleashed and Iron Man is forced to face him with an experimental suit. However, instead of trying to use heavy explosives or nanotechnology in order to subdue the Hulk, Iron Man intends to use an energy blade to stab his eye and reach his brain, causing a neuronal electroshock that would knock down a giant. This has been one of the few times that Iron Man could say he has beaten the Hulk.

Defeating the Hulk always has consequences. In this case they were the damage that Tony Stark He almost received it when the suit exploded due to power overload. Despite the success of the confrontation, Iron Man doesn’t deserve all the credit for this victory. That energy beam was actually the technique that The Ultimates group used, when the Wasp he shrank and got into the head of Hulkdirectly impacting your brain. Iron Man knew this worked and built an improved version blade-shaped.

Although it is true that the origin of this fight occurred at the height of the Ultimate Universewhich inspired UCM, this tactic against the Hulk we may never see on the big screen. The picture of Iron Man stabbing the brain Hulk through the eye may be too much for a movie that is not rated R. Perhaps it is the perfect setting in a movie starring Deadpool, But is not the case. Iron Man was close to curing Bruce Banner, but an attack from the Leader forced Bruce Banner to transform before the nanotechnology-based cure could take effect.

Later, Hulk managed to adapt to counteract the cure developed by Tony Stark, meaning it would never work again. This, more than his strength or invulnerability, is what makes him Hulk is so incredibly dangerous. By constantly adapting to whatever the world has prepared against him, Hulk ensures that even when a hero like Iron Man defeat him, the weapon they use to do so will never work a second time. Few heroes can stand up to him, that’s why Hulk proves to be a constant threat in the Marvel Universe day after day.

