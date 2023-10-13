loading…

GAZA – Israel claims that the Iron Dome rocket interceptor system is 90% effective. However, Hamas fighters denied these claims.

To address Iron Dome’s weaknesses, United States President Joe Biden has begun sending additional military aid to Israel including interceptors to replenish the Iron Dome defense system.

Here are 8 facts about Iron Dome.

1. Israel Hangs with the Iron Dome



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, Iron Dome is an Israeli defense system that detects incoming rockets, determines their path and intercepts them.

For years, Israel has relied heavily on the Iron Dome system to detect incoming rockets in Hamas attacks and then intercept them.

2. Limited to 20 Interceptor Missiles



Photo/Reuters

This system is equipped with a radar that detects incoming rockets, their speed and direction. The control center then calculates whether the rockets pose a threat to Israeli cities or not.

Rockets that pose no threat are allowed to land on empty fields. If the rockets pose a threat, the missile firing unit will launch missiles to shoot them down. The launcher contains 20 interceptor missiles.

Iron Dome was initially thought to provide a city-sized rocket attack range with a range of between 4 and 70 km, but experts say this has since been expanded.

3. Initially to counter Hezbollah fighter missiles



Photo/Reuters

This system was developed by Israeli defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The United States is supporting this project with a grant of USD 200 million.

The project was developed to counter rocket attacks during the war with Hezbollah in 2006. The project became operational in 2011.