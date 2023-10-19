Rumors of a rift between Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella’s household have been increasingly emerging lately. Moreover, it was also rumored that the two of them separated after the man left prison due to a drug case.

Interestingly, Irish Bella’s old video about her confession about her husband’s true character is now viral again. At that time, he openly revealed about Ammar Zoni’s attitude, who turned out to be very emotional.

“So it’s true that my husband is such an emotional person,” said Irish Bella.

However, the woman who is familiarly called Ibel only tried to understand and thought that her husband’s attitude was retribution for her having many sins.

Also read: Not a household issue, Ammar Zoni admits he wants to make this happen immediately after being released from prison

“But, maybe it has something to do with me in the past. Maybe because of his sins in the past,” he explained.

“So, getting a husband with a character like Ammar Zoni is a direct payment or reply from Allah,” he continued.

The virality of the video has made quite a few netizens suspect that Ibel seems to be getting tired. Moreover, after Ammar was arrested for the second time due to a drug case.

This is what makes the issue of divorce between the two even stronger. However, Ammar himself denied this news. He said that currently he is still struggling to maintain his marriage.

“Until now, God willing, not yet. We have (spoken together), but it takes time. Yes, I have to fight,” said Ammar Zoni in a podcast with Deddy Corbuzier recently.

Also read: Admitting he doesn’t get privileges, Ammar Zoni explains the real conditions of life in prison: It turns out it’s not like…