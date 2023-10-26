loading…

Iraqi paramilitary forces are fully armed. Photo/REUTERS

BAGHDAD – An armed militant group in Iraq that includes a number of Shia militia groups launched a missile attack on the United States (US) Ash Shaddadi military base in northeastern Syria.

This news was revealed by the Lebanese broadcaster al-Mayadeen on Thursday (26/10/2023).

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the US Central Command (CENTCOM) told Sputnik that more than 20 US troops had been injured in attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria since the start of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Previously on October 25, Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder stated that there had been 13 attacks on US troops in the Middle East over the past week, 10 attacks in Iraq, and three attacks in Syria.

According to CENTCOM, attacks also occurred against US troops and personnel in Bashur, Iraq; Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, Iraq; Euphrates Mission Support Site, Syria; and Green Village Mission Support Site, Syria.

