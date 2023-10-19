The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, is not playing around in preparing his squad ahead of facing hosts Iraq on matchday 1 of Group F of the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone. He even sent a team of analysts to monitor Iraq’s strength when facing Jordan.

This moment was known from the upload of the Instagram account @iraqifootballgallery, where the Indonesian National Team analyst team was in the camera room at the Amman International Stadium, Jordan, last Tuesday (17/10). There are two teams of analysts monitoring the match.

“This Indonesian national team analyst followed the Iraq and Jordan national team match from the stadium, before facing our national team (Iraq) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month,” read the upload from the @iraqifootballgallery account, quoted on Thursday (19/10).

In the FIFA Matchday test match in October which ended with a score of 2-2 for the two teams, the Indonesian National Team analyst team, namely Feri Patriyadi, was seen carrying a recording device which is believed to have recorded the progress of the match. Meanwhile, Kim Jong Jin was tasked with analyzing the Iraqi National Team’s game.

This recording itself is to find out Iraq’s weaknesses, considering that the team nicknamed the Mesopotamian Lions will be the opponents of the Indonesian national team in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

The Indonesian national team is scheduled to compete against Iraq in the first match of Group F of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone, second round on November 16 2023 in Basra, Iraq.

Later, the recordings and monitoring results of the analyst team will enable the Indonesian National Team to prepare well in advance of the duel against Iraq.

Apart from the second round of 2026 World Cup Qualification in the Asian zone, the Indonesian and Iraqi national teams will also meet in the 2023 Asian Cup in January 2024 in Qatar.

