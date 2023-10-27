Suara.com – Iraq will face the Indonesian national team with the presence of a naturalized player from Sweden who is part of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s club.

The player in question is Montader Madjed, who plays for the top Swedish league club, Hammarby, which is partly owned by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

18 years old, Montader Madjed appears as a striker in his team. Montader Madjed was born in Jonkoping, Sweden, to Iraqi parents.

On September 27, the Iraqi Football Association announced the completion of official documents for Montader Madjed, as requested by coach Jesus Casas.

All that needs to be done is to transfer the document from the Swedish Federation to the Iraqi Federation.

Quoted from Winwin, a source close to Madjed revealed that after completing his official documents, he received an invitation to join the Swedish youth team in the U-19 European Cup Qualifiers.

Nevertheless, he is still open to opportunities to strengthen the Iraqi national team, and plans to complete the document transfer procedures from Sweden to Iraq before the end of this year.

According to the same source, Madjed has expressed his intention to play for the Iraqi national team after his stint with the Swedish national team is completed, especially after Jesus Casas’ visit to Sweden in July.

Iraq will face the Indonesian national team in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone at the Basra International Stadium on November 16 2023.

However, Madjed may not be able to join the Iraqi national team because the paperwork process will be completed towards the end of the year.