Cars in Ashkelon, Israel, burned by Hamas rocket attacks. A top Iranian general praised Hamas’ al-Aqsa Operation Storm against Israel which killed more than 700 people. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri praised Operation Storm al-Aqsa launched by Hamas against Israel.

The Palestinian resistance group’s attacks have killed more than 700 people in Israel and hundreds of others kidnapped.

The operation began with the firing of thousands of rockets at Israel that the Iron Dome missile defense system failed to intercept on Saturday morning. A moment later, hundreds of Hamas militias infiltrated Israel by air, land and sea near the Gaza Strip.

Hamas named its operation “Storm al-Aqsa”, referring to the revered holy site in disputed East Jerusalem.

In a statement, Iran’s top general said that Hamas’s massive offensive had shown that measures such as the “ridiculous normalization plan” would not be able to “stop the fall and eventual collapse of the spider’s web.”

He also mentioned that Israel’s military strength, which it was proud of all this time, proved to be fragile.

“The combined efforts of Palestinian fighters, under the name ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’, against the heavily armed positions and fortifications of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories, once again highlight the empty splendor, the fragile power of the occupying regime,” he said, as quoted by IRNA, Monday (9/10/2023).

In a separate statement quoted by the Tasnim news agency, General Bagheri praised Hamas for dealing a “devastating blow” against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address that his country was now “at war”.

Iran, a Hamas ally, has weighed in on the conflict. “Hamas’ massive attack is an act of self-defense of their inalienable rights and their natural reaction to Zionist policies that are warmongering and provocative,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said as reported by Reuters.

“Iran holds the Zionist colonial regime and its supporters responsible for violence and murder against Palestinians and calls on Islamic countries to support the rights of the Palestinian people,” added Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

PM Netanyahu announced Sunday morning that Israel’s security cabinet on Saturday voted to authorize the war, allowing for “significant military activity.”

The United States government has expressed its support for Israel, with Washington sending an aircraft carrier, several warships and a number of fighter jets to the Eastern Mediterranean to help Israel fight Hamas.

