loading…

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attend a welcoming ceremony before discussing the Zangezur corridor in Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, September 25, 2023. Photo/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Recently, on March 11 2022, Iran and Azerbaijan officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the construction of a transportation route called the Zangezur Corridor which passes through Iranian territory.

The agreement raises a puzzle about the direction of Iran’s foreign policy on issues in the South Caucasus.

In fact, from the start, plans to build the Zangezur Corridor as a strategic transportation and trade route have raised concerns about Iran.

According to Iran, the construction of the Corridor will have the impact of cutting off trade relations with Armenia. This will certainly cause Iran to suffer losses.

Another loss is the reduction in Iran’s tax revenues from Azerbaijanis who want to come to the Nakhchivan region.

In addition, Iran considers that the construction of the Zangezur Corridor will attract the attention of Western countries, such as Israel, so Iran feels that the construction of the corridor will threaten its national security.

However, Iran’s attitude changed when Azerbaijan offered to build a corridor that previously passed through Armenia, now passing through Iran.

This is a big question why Iran, which previously refused, accepted it.

Apart from these questions, Iran will feel the benefits if the construction of the corridor is achieved. One of them is direct access to Russian territory via railway.

Author: MG/Maulana Muhammad Rizqi

(she)