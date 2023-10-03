loading…

Iranian teenage girl reportedly in coma after clash with morality police. Photo/Illustration

TEHERAN – A teenage girl Iran The 16-year-old was reportedly in a coma and hospitalized under tight security after the attack on the Tehran subway. That’s the report of a human rights group.

Kurdish-focused human rights group Hengaw said the teenager, named Armita Garawand, was seriously injured during clashes with female morality police officers in the Tehran metro.

This has been denied by Iranian authorities who said that the girl “fainted” due to low blood pressure and that there was no involvement of security forces.

Iranian authorities remain wary of rising social tensions more than a year after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini who was arrested for allegedly violating a strict dress code for women.

His death sparked months of protests that rocked Iran’s clerical leadership and died down after a crackdown that activists say has resulted in thousands of people arrested and hundreds killed.

Hengaw said that Garawand suffered serious injuries after being arrested by moral police agents at the Shohada metro station in Tehran on Sunday.

It said he was being treated under tight security at Tehran’s Fajr hospital.

“Currently no visits are allowed for the victim, even from his family,” reads the report as quoted by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Hengaw said that although a resident of Tehran, Garawand was from the Kurdish city of Kermanshah in western Iran.