Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned that there would be harsh revenge by the Islamic world for the crimes committed by Israel in Palestine. Photo/WANA via REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Wednesday that there would be harsh revenge by the Islamic world for the crimes committed Israel in Palestine.

The warning came after an airstrike hit the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, killing 500 people on Tuesday night.

Muslim countries concluded that the attack was carried out by the Israeli military. However, the Zionist regime accused the Palestinian Islamic Jihad of rockets that hit the hospital.

“There is harsh revenge that the Islamic world will take for the crimes committed in Palestine,” Raisi said before thousands of people gathered in downtown Tehran in solidarity with Palestine.

“With the attack on the hospital, the end of the Zionist regime (Israel) will begin,” continued Raisi as quoted by AFP, Thursday (19/10/2023).

“Every drop of blood shed from the Palestinian people brings the Zionist regime one step closer to its downfall,” he said.

President Raisi also accused the United States (US) of being an accomplice in Israel’s crimes.

“The world community considers America to be an accomplice to the crimes of the Zionist regime,” he said.

In his speech at a mass gathering, Raisi called for an end to bombing of the Gaza Strip, an end to the siege of the enclave and the delivery of aid to the Palestinian people.

Thousands of people in Tehran were seen on state television waving the flags of Iran, Palestine and the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group allied to Tehran.