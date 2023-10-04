Several activists have accused Iranian religious police of beating a 16-year-old girl, Armita Geravand, into a coma. According to their reports, collected among others by Reuters and the BBC, the girl had boarded the Tehran metro on Sunday without wearing the Islamic veil, the hijab, in violation of the law which requires it for all women who move in public spaces.

Iranian authorities say Geravand merely fainted, and have released footage from subway surveillance cameras showing the girl being dragged unconscious from the train. However, according to the human rights organisation, Hengaw suffered “a serious physical attack” by religious police officers “for what they perceived as failure to comply with the obligation to wear the hijab”. The girl would have suffered serious injuries and she would have been transported to the Fajr hospital in Tehran, where she would now be, in a coma and under close observation. Activists also say that the phones of all members of Geravand’s family have been seized. On Monday, the authorities temporarily arrested a journalist from the local newspaper Sharq who had gone to the hospital to better understand what had happened.

The obligation to wear hijab is a hotly debated issue in Iran: last year the death in prison of Mahsa Amini, a twenty-two year old arrested for not wearing the veil correctly, sparked months of protests across the country.

