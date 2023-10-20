loading…

The war in Gaza is a serious concern for Iran. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A senior Iranian military official has warned that there is a possibility of “other actors” being involved in the war in the Gaza Strip. That will happen if Israel does not stop the terrible crimes it is committing in this coastal strip.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, conveyed the warning in a telephone conversation with the defense ministers of Qatar and Russia.

“The continued crimes of the Zionist regime and its direct support and backing from certain countries will further complicate the situation and may cause other actors to intervene in this arena,” General Bagheri told Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, reported by the Tasnim news agency.

It is not clear who the actor is, whether the Iranian military itself or Hezbollah, which is known to have close ties to Iran.

In a telephone conversation with the Qatari Defense Minister, Bagheri also emphasized that the silence of the Islamic world in the face of Israeli atrocities cannot be justified.

In two calls, Iran’s military chief said the international community needed to take immediate steps to stop Israel’s massacre in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged people.

The Israeli occupation regime has cut off supplies of water, food, medicine and fuel to Gaza since October 7, when the Hamas resistance group launched a surprise attack on Israel in the occupied territory.

The senior general also criticized the US for ordering Israel’s criminal operations against Gazans, and called for a ban on the spread of weapons and equipment from US regional bases to the occupied Palestinian territory.

Israeli bombardment of Gaza killed 307 Palestinians in the 24 hours to Thursday evening, the UN reported, bringing the death toll since Israel declared war on the Palestinian enclave to 3,785 – of whom at least 1,524 were children and 1,444 women.