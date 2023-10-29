loading…

Israeli armored personnel carriers move near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel, Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Photo/AP/Tsafrir Abayov

TEHERAN – As many as 5,000 United States (US) troops were involved in Israeli ground operations overnight in northern Gaza, according to the Iranian news agency on Saturday (28/10/2023).

The report is based on a number of sources. The Israeli operation reportedly involved three divisions and several brigades of the US Armed Forces, according to the Iranian news agency.

“The Israeli army is now trying to divide the Gaza Strip into two or three zones by entering from the territory and then starting the next phase of the war with Palestine to eliminate ties between the forces of the Palestinian movement Hamas,” the report said.

Earlier on Saturday (28/10/2023), Head of Hamas National Relations Abroad Ali Baraka said that Israel’s attempt last night to launch a ground attack from three directions in the Gaza Strip failed and Israeli troops suffered heavy losses.

At the same time, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli military suffered no casualties during overnight operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Read Also

So far several small-scale ground attacks have been carried out by Israeli forces in the Gaza region. But the attack only lasted a few moments.

Currently, Israel is intensifying air attacks in various areas of Gaza. It seems that Israel will carry out a larger scale ground attack on the blockaded Palestinian area.

(she)