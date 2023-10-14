The Iranian government has opened its voice regarding the news which states that they will sentence Cristiano Ronaldo to 99 lashes.

Previously, news circulated that the Iranian legal authorities would give the Portuguese star 99 canings if he returned to Iran.

The caning sentence was reportedly imposed on Ronaldo because he was deemed to have violated the law there. Ronaldo allegedly violated the law because the Al Nassr player posed with a disabled artist, Fatemeh Hamami.

Ronaldo was considered to have committed adultery in public just because he hugged Fatemeh while taking a photo.

Also Read: Wow! Cristiano Ronaldo will be sentenced to 99 lashes if he enters Iran, how come?

According to Italian media reports, Corrierre dello Sport, the photo of Ronaldo hugging Fatemeh could potentially result in the Portuguese player being caned 99 times.

This news was later firmly denied by the Iranian government. They emphasized that they would not impose a caning sentence on Ronaldo. According to the Iranian government, this news is baseless.

According to the Iranian government, the issue came into focus after a group of conservative-minded lawyers issued a statement regarding Ronaldo being considered to have committed adultery because of the photo.

“We firmly reject the issuance of a court decision against any international athlete in Iran. There are concerns that the publication of such unfounded news could cover up crimes against humanity and war crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people,” read an official Iranian government statement as quoted by IraninSpain.

“It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to Iran on September 18 and 19 to play in official football matches and was very well received by the public and authorities.”

Also Read: 3 Players and 2 Top Coaches that Jay Idzes Bagged, There is the AC Milan Legend and Former Coach Cristiano Ronaldo

The Iranian government also praised Ronaldo’s steps in meeting Fatemeh, which they said was worthy of emulation by many parties.

“His sincere and humane meeting with Fatemeh Hamami was also praised and admired by both the public and the country’s sports authorities.”