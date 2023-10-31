loading…

Iranian Military Commander Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Hamas had built more than 400 km of tunnels in northern Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – A top Iranian general says Hamas forces have built more than 400 kilometers of underground tunnels in northern Gaza.

He also warned the regime Israel It would be a shame to continue the land war in Gaza.

Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made this known in his speech at a civil defense conference in Tehran on Monday.

“In the northern part of Gaza, what the (Palestinian) fighters are reporting is that they have built tunnels more than 400 kilometers long. “Vehicles and motorbikes can pass through some of them,” said the Iranian military commander, as quoted by EurAsia Review, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

The general noted that the underground tunnel has an entrance in the Gaza Strip, while the other end is behind Israeli barriers and forces.

General Baqeri added that the Israeli regime had lost both on the battlefield and in world public opinion.

“If they (Israel) want to act logically, they should accept an early ceasefire and buy time through negotiations,” he explained.

He noted that the Israeli army postponed a land invasion of Gaza because they were aware that such an operation would mark another defeat for the Zionist regime.

“Palestinian fighters are preparing to face an Israeli ground attack,” he said.

Praising Palestinian resistance forces for carrying out Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the Iranian general said Israel had linked the operation to forces outside Palestine to cover up its defeat.