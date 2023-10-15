loading…

A land invasion of Gaza would trigger a bigger war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned “no one can guarantee” control of the situation if Israel invades Gaza as the possibility of an Israeli ground offensive looms.

“If the Zionist regime’s (Israeli) attacks on the defenseless citizens and residents of Gaza continue, nothing can guarantee control of the situation and the conflict will not spread,” said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, reported by Al Jazeera. He made this statement when he met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Nevertheless, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened an expanded Israeli emergency cabinet for the first time.

He said the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as the country prepares to “destroy Hamas” in Gaza.

The meeting, held at military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with ministers observing a moment of silence in memory of the approximately 1,300 Israelis killed in the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Netanyahu also emphasized that his country’s expanded emergency government is working around the clock and working with a united front.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu promised Israel’s unity sends a clear message to the nation, its enemies and the wider world.

A moment of silence was held for the victims of the Hamas attacks last Saturday.

The Israeli leader told the cabinet that the military knows “the whole country” is behind them and understands “this is a decisive moment”.

