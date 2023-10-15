Director Dariush Mehrjui, one of the most important exponents of Iranian cinema of the Seventies, was killed together with his wife, the screenwriter Vahideh Mohammadifar, in their home outside Tehran. The couple was stabbed, no one knows by whom: the bodies were found on Saturday by the director’s daughter. The Iranian state news agency IRNA says that for the moment the judicial authorities investigating have not revealed what the motives for the murders could be, but that in recent weeks Mohammadifar had said he had received threats on social networks.

Mehrjui was 83 years old. In the early 1960s he had studied cinema in Los Angeles and in the 1970s he had been one of the exponents of the so-called “nouvelle vague” of Iranian cinema. His most famous film is Gaav (1969), his second feature film, which is about the attachment of a rural villager to his cow.