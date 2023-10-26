loading…

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Israel’s war against Palestine in the Gaza Strip had reached a disturbing level.

He warned that the situation would not get out of control of all parties. Hossein Amir Abdollahian delivered his comments to Iranian media on Wednesday evening (25/10/2023), while on his way to New York City to participate in the UN General Assembly’s emergency session on Palestine.

“Given the ongoing massacre and genocide against civilians in Gaza, and the comprehensive support that America and European countries are providing to the Zionist entity, the situation in West Asia has reached a point of concern for all countries in the region,” Abdollahian said.

He emphasized, “I warn the US and its proxy, Israel, that if they do not immediately stop crimes against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything may happen at any time and the territory will spiral out of control.”

He stressed the need to immediately stop Israeli attacks and send humanitarian aid to Gaza residents.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also emphasized that Palestinian factions have the right to defend their land from the Israeli occupation state, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

