Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday (14/10/2023) warned Israel of a ‘major earthquake’ that could occur.

He said the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas would spread to other countries in the Middle East if Hezbollah decided to get involved.

In his interaction with journalists in Beirut, Amirabdollahian called on Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza, adding that the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group had considered all war scenarios.

Hezbollah remains the most serious threat to Israel, with its 150,000 rockets and missiles, including precision-guided missiles.

He further said he met with Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who briefed him on the group’s condition in Lebanon.

“I know about the scenario created by Hezbollah. “Every step taken by the resistance (Hezbollah) will cause a major earthquake in the Zionist entity,” stressed the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Hezbollah fighters have been on full alert along Lebanon’s border with Israel to respond to attacks last Saturday by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that left hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers dead.

Hezbollah praised the Hamas attack, saying the fighters had “divine support”.

Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets and shells at three Israeli positions in disputed territory along the country’s border with Syria a day after the Hamas attack took place.