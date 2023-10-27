On Thursday night the United States bombed two military bases in eastern Syria that, according to American intelligence, are used by armed groups supported by Iran. In recent days these groups had organized attacks and launched rockets and drones against American bases in Iraq and Syria, causing no deaths but causing more than 20 injuries. These attacks by militias close to Iran have multiplied in recent weeks, both against Israel and against the military infrastructure of the United States, to the point that for days there has been talk of a possible expansion of the war front. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said that “there is the possibility of escalation”. “We don’t want a second or third front to develop,” he added.

Iran’s role in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is a much-discussed and important issue. Iran supports, arms and partly controls a number of militias and armed groups in numerous countries across the Middle East, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen: these militias include Hamas. The Iranian regime defines this collection of loyal militias as the “resistance front”, or the “axis of resistance”, where the resistance is against Israel and the United States, Iran’s two historic enemies. Since the Hamas attack, all these groups have increased their activities, and have organized small attacks or assaults on Israeli or US military facilities.

The main clashes in recent days have been on the border between Israel and Lebanon, where the Shiite armed group Hezbollah operates. There were mutual bombings and small incursions by militiamen, which were repelled by the Israeli army. In total, more than twenty Hezbollah members have been killed in recent days, and Israel has announced the evacuation of civilians in the communities closest to the border. Israel was also attacked with rocket fire from Syria, where Hezbollah still operates, and responded by bombing the airports of Damascus and Aleppo on more than one occasion.

The Houthis, a Shiite group that controls a large part of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, have also launched medium-range ballistic missiles and drones against Israel: they were all intercepted by the US navy, which has ships in the area capable of opposing air attacks.

Then there were attacks against US military infrastructure, those to which the US Air Force responded on Thursday. The United States has about 2,500 troops in Iraq and about 900 in Syria, as part of counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State. In the last 10 days, American forces have seen a huge increase in attacks against them (at least 19, the Defense Department said), claimed by various Shiite militias operating in the country, and which according to the United States are all part of the so-called Iranian “axis of resistance”.

As Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, the purpose of these attacks is to demonstrate that Iran and its allies are ready to “expand the war fronts” against Israel. «The resistance front is capable of waging a long-term war against the enemy», that is, Israel.

The minister’s statement is not a declaration of war, but a threat. Many analysts, in fact, rather believe that it could be a bluff: that is, they believe that Iran wants to appear threatening and give the impression of being capable of mobilizing a large network of allies and armed groups throughout the Middle East against Israel and the United States, but it is not certain that he is really ready to enter into a direct armed conflict.

To try to understand this dynamic, and what Iran’s role could be in the war between Israel and Hamas, we must first understand the relationship between Iran and the constellation of militias that it arms and supports, and how the “axis of resistance” has been used over the years by the Iranian regime to pursue its objectives throughout the region.

I “proxy”

From a historical point of view, Iran has not participated directly in a war for 35 years, that is, since the long war with Iraq which lasted from 1980 to 1988 ended. But in reality for decades, and with greater intensity in the last years, it has played a role in many conflicts throughout the Middle East: in the wars in Syria and Yemen, in the numerous conflicts between Israel and Lebanon (the last dating back to 2006), and in the war in Iraq against the Islamic State.

He did this using what in English are called “proxies”, a word which translated means something like “delegate” but which in jargon implies the fact that for years Iran has supported, trained and armed armed groups in various countries in the region, with the aim of achieving their political and military objectives abroad without having to engage directly. This is the “axis of resistance”: a group of militias present in various countries who operate on behalf of Iran, or whose interests are in some way aligned with those of Iran.

The creator and main proponent of the resistance axis strategy was Qassem Suleimani, a very powerful Iranian general killed by the United States in 2020 in Baghdad (Iraq) in a targeted assassination. Suleimani understood that Iran was too weak and isolated to be able to conduct an aggressive foreign policy in the Middle East, but that it could support and arm external militias to achieve significant results.

The most famous and important of the militias that are part of the “axis of resistance” is Hezbollah, which is the largest non-state army in the world.

Hezbollah was formed as a Shiite militia in the 1980s, during Israel’s second invasion of Lebanon: it was immediately supported, armed and trained by Iran, which effectively made it its armed wing abroad. In 1985 Hezbollah swore allegiance to the Iranian Supreme Leader, Iran’s main political and religious figure, and over time also assumed a fundamental role in Lebanese politics. Today various Hezbollah members are part of the Lebanese parliament and have had roles in the government for decades. The group also militarily controls large parts of Lebanon.

A 2020 study estimated that Hezbollah has 20,000 active militiamen and the same number of reserves, and an arsenal similar to that of a conventional army: small tanks, drones, missiles and rockets.

Over the last decade, Hezbollah has been sent to fight in Syria’s civil war alongside dictator Bashar al Assad, and this has created a very strong bond between Assad and Iran. Furthermore, Hezbollah and other locally trained Shiite militias have participated in the war against the Islamic State since 2014, which has allowed Iran to increase its influence on the Iraqi government as well.

Iran participated in the same way in the war in Yemen, where it financed and armed the Houthis, a military group that today dominates a large part of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Furthermore, Iran has long had a rather close relationship with Hamas, and there have been unconfirmed reports that Iran and affiliated armed groups, such as Hezbollah, coordinated with Hamas to organize the massacre of Israeli civilians in October 7.

However, Iran’s relationship with all these groups is extremely varied and complicated: there are numerous differences in the level of control and closeness that the Iranian regime exercises towards the militias it finances and supports. The relationship with Hezbollah is historically solid, but it is believed that the leadership of the military group still has a good degree of independence towards the Iranian government.

The relationship with Hamas, however, is much more complicated, also due to the fact that Hamas is a Sunni group while Iran is governed by a Shiite regime: that of the Sunnis and that of the Shiites are the main doctrinal branches of Islam, which have been in conflict for centuries. This is also why a Hamas leader recently told the Economist that the one with Iran is a “marriage of convenience”.

In this context, many analysts believe that Iran and Israel have been fighting a kind of “shadow war” for years, in which Iran uses loyal militias to try to encircle Israel and put military pressure on the country, while Israel counters the ‘Iran at a diplomatic (in international organizations), economic (for example by supporting sanctions) and also military level (carrying out targeted assassinations often with armed drones and hitting infrastructures linked to the Iranian nuclear program or the transfer of weapons to pro-Iranian militias) .

The second and third fronts

The fact that members of the “axis of resistance” have increased their attacks against Israel and the United States in recent weeks, and that in the meantime the Iranian leadership has begun to use increasingly threatening rhetoric towards Hamas, does not imply necessarily that Iran is really ready to go to war, nor to sacrifice its most important “proxies”, such as Hezbollah, in a conflict that risks becoming extremely dangerous.

There are two risks for Iran: the first concerns Iran’s internal stability, and the risk that its involvement in a war abroad could provoke protests and riots within the country. In recent years there have been numerous demonstrations whose objectives included Iran’s excessive commitment abroad, to the detriment of the internal economy and the improvement of living conditions.

The second risk concerns the fact that a war with Israel could eliminate, or excessively weaken, the “axis of resistance”. If Hezbollah in particular suffered large losses in the event of war, Iran’s strategy of using “proxies” to increase its influence in the Middle East would risk being compromised.