Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Photo/Al Arabiya

NEW YORK – Minister of Foreign Affairs Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, warned that if retaliation Israel against militants Palestine Hamas in the Gaza Strip does not end then the United States “will not be spared from this attack.”

He made this warning when addressing the UN General Assembly, which has 193 members.

“I say frankly to American statesmen, who are now dealing with the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome the expansion of war in the region. “However, if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this turmoil,” he said as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (27/10/2023).

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, which controls Gaza, in retaliation for the October 7 attack that killed 1,400 people and left hundreds hostage.

Israel has attacked Gaza from the air, imposing a siege and preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 people have been killed.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Hamas had told Iran that it was ready to release civilian hostages, adding that the world should push for the release of the 6,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to play its role in this very important humanitarian effort, together with Qatar and Turkey. “Of course, the release of 6,000 Palestinian prisoners is a necessity and responsibility of the global community,” he said.

