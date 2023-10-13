loading…

Lebanese interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati meets Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – The United States (US) must control Israel to prevent the impact of a regional war with Hamas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made this call on Friday (10/13/2023) in Beirut, adding that Tehran was trying to maintain Lebanon’s security.

Amir-Abdollahian spoke as Hamas and Israel traded fire for the seventh day, after hundreds of Hamas members stormed across the border from Gaza into Israel on Saturday and killed 1,200 people.

Israel responded by raining air and artillery strikes on the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 1,350 people dead.

“America wanted to give Israel the opportunity to destroy Gaza, and this was… a big mistake,” Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

He added, “If America wants to prevent the development of war in the region, they must control Israel. ”

Although Tehran has long been a supporter of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Iranian officials insist the Islamic republic was not involved in the group’s attack on Israel at the weekend.

To prevent the spread of fighting into Lebanon following border tensions in recent days, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Beirut on Thursday evening, after stopping in Baghdad.

“Lebanon’s security and peace are important to us,” said Amir-Abdollahian after meeting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

“One of the goals of our trip is to emphasize Lebanon’s security,” he stressed.

Also on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian met with Hezbollah Leader Hasan Nasrallah to discuss “potential outcomes” and “positions to be taken” in light of recent developments, according to a Hezbollah statement.

Israel has exchanged fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon in recent days, although retaliatory attacks have remained limited.

