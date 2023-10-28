loading…

Iran threatens the emergence of a new war front in the Middle East. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that the US could face dire consequences in the Middle East if it continues to support Israel.

His comments came amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas, and after American attacks on military sites in the region allegedly used by Tehran’s forces.

“Washington advises other countries to refrain, but they are completely in favor of Israel,” said the minister in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“If the United States continues what they have been doing so far, new fronts will open against the United States,” he said.

Amir-Abdollahian also warned that continued bloodshed in Gaza “will make the situation in the region uncontrollable.”

“The Americans have to decide – do they really want to escalate the war and intensify the war?” he asked.

The foreign minister later denied that Iran had instructed militant groups in Iraq and Syria to attack the US, and insisted that they acted of their own accord. “They didn’t receive any orders from us, any instructions,” he said.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said it had launched air strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria suspected of being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of Tehran’s military, and its affiliated groups. Later, US President Joe Biden stated that the attack was a response to repeated attacks on US troops in the region.

Commenting on the Hamas-Israel conflict, Amir-Abdollahian warned that West Jerusalem would face consequences if it launched a ground invasion of Gaza.