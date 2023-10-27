loading…

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Photo/REUTERS

NEW YORK – The United States (US) will not escape this fire if Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people continues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned about this at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday (26/10/2023).

“I say frankly to the American statesmen and military forces who are now controlling the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome the expansion of war in this region,” stressed Amir-Abdollahian in his speech.

“But I warn (that) if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not escape this fire,” he stressed.

He emphasized, “This is our home and West Asia is our territory. We do not compromise with any party or party and have no reservations when it comes to the security of our home.”

US President Joe Biden promised Washington would “stand forever” with Israel, and is currently pushing for Congress to pass a $14 billion military aid package for the Zionist state.

Meanwhile, the US has deployed two aircraft carrier groups and other naval assets, a squadron of F-16 fighter jets, air defense systems and 900 troops to the Middle East since Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Biden and his officials have said the deployment is intended to deter Iran from getting involved in the conflict, either directly or by instructing Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

But Tehran argues Washington’s full support for Israel makes escalation more likely.