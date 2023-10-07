loading…

Cars burn due to a Hamas rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel, Saturday (7/10/2023). Iran praises Hamas for launching Operation Storm al-Aqsa against Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – The Iranian government praised Hamas’s massive attacks on the region Israel on Saturday. Zionist media reported on Sunday (8/10/2023) that the death toll from the attack by the Palestinian resistance group reached more than 200 people.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the Hamas attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, was a surprise attack.

“In this operation, the element of surprise and other combined methods were used, which shows the confidence of the Palestinian people against the invaders,” Iranian Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told ISNA.

Hamas’ massive attack began with the firing of thousands of rockets which failed to intercept the Iron Dome missile defense system, resulting in buildings and military installations burning.

Hamas claimed to have fired 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes. But the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said there were more than 2,000 rockets that attacked the Jewish state.

Shortly after the attacks of thousands of rockets, hundreds of Hamas militiamen entered towns in southern Israel, opened fire, and kidnapped soldiers and civilians.

“The attack proves that the Zionist regime is more vulnerable than ever and that the initiative is in the hands of Palestinian youth,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told IRNA.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government has declared war under the name Operation Iron Sword. Dozens of IDF fighter jets have bombarded dozens of sites in Gaza, Palestine.

Al Jazeera reported 232 people died as a result of Israeli air strikes. More than 1,600 others were injured.

