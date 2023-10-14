loading…

Iran has indicated that the militia groups it supports could open a new front in the war against Israel in the midst of the Zionist Israel-Hamas battle. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Tehran-backed militia groups could open a new front in Hamas’ war against Israel if the blockade of Gaza and attacks on civilians there continue.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian conveyed this ahead of a meeting with Lebanon’s Hezbollah. His comments signal a potential expansion of the current Israel-Gaza conflict.

“Of course in the case of continuing war crimes and humanitarian blockade on Gaza, every possibility and decision taken by other resistance streams is possible,” Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut when asked about the possibility of a second front.

He cited Israel’s killing of civilians and blackouts in Gaza as examples of alleged war crimes.

Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met the Iranian minister on Friday. “The two discussed everyone’s responsibilities and the positions that need to be taken in light of these historic events and developments,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has exchanged fire with Israeli forces on the border with Lebanon over the past few days, but the situation has not escalated into ongoing fighting.

The Lebanese militia group fought a 34-day war with Israel in 2006 and its militias have been involved in extensive fighting in Syria, where they fought on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Hezbollah has a missile arsenal that can reach deep into Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced that it had begun a ground offensive in Gaza. The Zionist military has vowed to annihilate Hamas after the group’s shock attack on Israel last week that killed more than 1,200 people.

Amirabdollahian vowed to continue international political and media support for Palestinian resistance groups.

Iran describes the network of anti-Israel armed groups it supports across the region, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as “an axis of resistance to the Israeli occupation”.

“The continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza will definitely receive reactions from other parties in the region,” said Amirabdollahian, as quoted by Bloomberg, Saturday (14/10/2023).

(but)