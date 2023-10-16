loading…

Residents show their family members being held hostage by Hamas at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo/AP

TEHERAN – Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) said on Monday (16/10/2023) that Hamas was potentially ready to release nearly 200 hostages it was holding if Israel stopped its air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas militant group has not acknowledged making such an offer to Israel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani revealed this at a press conference in Tehran.

Iran is said to be the main sponsor of Hamas in its struggle against Israel, Tehran’s main regional enemy.

“Hamas officials say they are ready to take the necessary actions to free civilians held by the resistance group, but what they mean is that such actions require preparations that are impossible in the face of daily bombings by Zionists against various areas of Gaza,” Kanaani said.

Hamas said it would exchange the captives for thousands of Palestinians held by Israel in an unequal exchange deal similar to those reached in the past.

Iran has warned it could also join the war if Israel launches a much-anticipated ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

The Lebanese Shiite militia group Hezbollah, which is also suspected of being sponsored by Iran, has launched missiles at Israel, although it insists it was a “warning” to Israel and not its full involvement in the war.

“We heard from resistance groups that they have no problem continuing to fight,” said Kanaani, referring to Hamas.

“They say the resistance group has the military capability to continue fighting on the ground for a long time,” he said.

(she)