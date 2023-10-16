loading…

Residents carry the bodies of victims of Israeli missile attacks in the Gaza Strip on October 11, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

DOHA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that if diplomatic efforts to stop air strikes and prevent an Israeli ground attack on Gaza were unsuccessful, there was a risk that the conflict would escalate out of control.

He also warned that many regional players would take part in the struggle against Israel.

“If the steps aimed at immediately stopping Israeli attacks that kill children in the Gaza Strip end in a dead end, it is likely that many other areas will open up,” said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Al Jazeera on Sunday (15/10/2023 ), repeating his warning.

Iran has repeatedly voiced this over the past week.

“If the Zionist entity (Israel) decides to enter Gaza, the resistance leaders will turn it into a graveyard for occupying soldiers,” he stressed, referring to Hamas.

On his diplomatic tour of the region, the Iranian foreign minister met Hamas Political Leader, Ismail Hanieyh, in Qatar, where he rallied other Islamic countries to support Palestine.

Iran’s foreign minister assured, “Tehran will continue its efforts to stop war crimes committed by Zionists.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will never back down from its principles and values ​​in supporting the Palestinian people,” he stressed.

In an effort to resolve the Gaza crisis, Amir-Abdollahian also discussed the “sensitive situation in the region” with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.