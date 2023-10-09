loading…

Palestinians stand at an Israeli tank destroyed by Palestinian fighters. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iran denies accusations that it helped Palestinian fighters plan a surprise attack on Israel which was launched on Saturday morning (7/10/2023).

“The decisions taken by the Palestinian resistance groups are highly autonomous and in line with the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people,” stressed Iran’s diplomatic mission to the UN in a statement to the media.

Iran emphasized, “We are not involved in the Palestinian response, because this is only carried out by the Palestinians themselves.”

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited several sources, including unnamed members of the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah, who said officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had been helping plan attacks on Israel since August.

They also “gave the green light” for the operation at a meeting in Beirut, Lebanon, last Monday.

Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad told the BBC that the fighters received “direct support” from Iran.

However, another Hamas official Ali Baraka insisted in an interview with NBC News that Tehran had not been informed about ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Storm’ beforehand. “This is a surprise for everyone, including Iran,” he said.

Although United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the White House had not seen evidence of Tehran’s involvement, several Israeli and American officials accused the Islamic Republic of colluding with Hamas.

Palestinian fighters and their allied groups carried out surprise attacks on Israel from Gaza, simultaneously firing rockets and sending troops to infiltrate Israeli settlements.

The Israeli government responded by declaring war on Hamas and launching air strikes on Gaza.

Iran supported the attack and urged other Muslim countries to support Palestine against Israel.

More than 700 Israelis and at least 436 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday.

(she)