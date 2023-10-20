loading…

Buildings in Gaza, Palestine, were destroyed by Israeli bombardment. Iran calls on Islamic and Arab countries to unite against Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iran has called on Islamic and Arab countries to form a united front against Israel.

This call comes as Western countries increase warnings against exploiting the uncertain situation resulting from the major Israel-Hamas war and triggering regional conflict.

Tehran, which financially and militarily supports Hamas, has been under intense scrutiny since the Palestinian group’s fighters stormed Israel’s southern border on October 7. The attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, killed more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others were taken as prisoners.

Iran insisted it was not involved in the Hamas attack but celebrated the attack as a “success”.

When Israel responded to Hamas’ surprise attack by pounding Gaza, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi asked his Syrian counterpart; Bashar Al-Assad, via telephone call to cooperate against Israel.

“All Islamic and Arab countries must achieve serious convergence and cooperation in stopping the Zionist regime’s crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people,” Raisi said in his appeal, as quoted by The New Arab, Friday (20/10/2023).

Accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, Raisi said Iran would coordinate with Islamic countries as soon as possible.

Tehran also offered to host an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has 57 member countries.

So far, no decision has been announced regarding the proposal.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is scheduled to visit regional countries, including Iraq on Thursday and then Lebanon to promote Tehran’s initiative.