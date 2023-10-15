A senior intelligence officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammed Akiki, was the victim of an attack in Tehran and is currently hospitalized in critical condition following the serious injuries reported: the Bnn network website writes. At the moment there is a lack of information on the attack, but according to experts and analysts the first reconstructions link the ambush to the explosive situation in the Middle East, with Hamas’s aggression against Israel and the response of the Jewish state.
