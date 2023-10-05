In recent days, several Iranian activists and human rights groups have accused the Iranian government of beating a 16-year-old girl, Armita Geravand, who then fell into a coma. According to activists, Geravand was targeted because she was not wearing the hijab, the Islamic veil: it is a story that recalls the story of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl who died in September 2022 shortly after being arrested in Tehran because she was not wearing her veil correctly. Amini’s death was followed by very intense protests in Iran, so much so that at a certain point there was talk of a possible “revolution” against the authoritarian and theocratic Iranian regime, which however was ultimately repressed with violence.

It’s unclear what happened to Geravand, but something can be seen in a security video released Wednesday by Iranian authorities.

On the morning of Sunday 1 October, Geravand boarded the subway bareheaded at a stop in the south of Tehran, the capital of Iran, together with two other girls. From the video we can see that a moment later one of the two other girls takes a step back, getting off the train and leaning forward (the view is obscured due to the presence of a man). After a few seconds, Geravand is dragged out of the train by some passengers, apparently unconscious, and then taken away on a stretcher. From that moment he’s in a comasupervised by security officers in the intensive care unit of a military hospital.

However, it is not known what happened because the authorities have not released images or videos of what happened inside the train, between the moment Geravand got on and the moment she was dragged out.

According to various human rights organisations, who spoke to Reuters and the BBC among others, Geravand was beaten by the police because she was not wearing the hijab, in violation of the law which requires it for all women who move in public spaces. Two activists told Reuters that inside the carriage there had been a clash between the girl, who was not wearing a headscarf, and some police officers, while Dutch radio Zamaneh quoted an anonymous source as saying that Geravand had been pushed inside the carriage by the police, and then hit his head against a metal structure.

The authorities denied this reconstruction, claiming that Geravand fainted due to a drop in blood pressure. In a video released by the state news agency, Geravand’s parents also support this version, saying that their daughter had an “accident”: however, the couple seems very confused, and according to activists the video was made under coercion.

There has been a lot of talk about the issue also because Geravand’s story, if confirmed, is very similar to that of Mahsa Amini, beaten by the authorities for not wearing the veil correctly: in that case by the Iranian religious police, the body responsible for ensuring respect the strict rules of morality and decorum. Amini died in prison on September 16, 2022, most likely due to the beatings he received.

Amini’s death sparked major protests across the country, which lasted over four months. It was a substantially unprecedented situation for Iran, where the government is controlled by an extremely conservative regime led by Shiite clerics. The regime reacted with a terribly violent repression: it is estimated that over 500 demonstrators were killed in the clashes, thousands were injured, at least 20 thousand arrested, with recurring testimonies of abuse, torture and rape in prisons and detention centers. Seven of those arrested were sentenced to death by hanging.

However large and participatory they were, last year’s protests failed to change Iran’s political system, and even the few concessions made by the regime were only temporary. The repression put an end to public demonstrations, and transformed the attempted revolution into a resistance movement, carried out above all by women who still continue to go around without veils in the largest cities. Arrests, sanctions and intimidation by the government have also continued, becoming harsher and more arbitrary, mainly with the aim of discouraging any new revolts.

– Read also: In Iran the attempted revolution has turned into resistance

Also due to the government’s increasingly less permissive attitude, it seems unlikely today that large public demonstrations will be organised. In Amini’s case, the protests began immediately after the girl’s death. Geravand has been in a coma since Sunday morning, but at the moment there is no news of protests organized in Tehran or other cities in the country. Activists and journalists are protesting and demanding clarity from the government, but for now they are doing so mainly via social media.

On the other hand, the Iranian government is moving to prevent further information on Geravand from being released, and above all from new protests starting as happened in the case of Amini. An Iranian teachers union said an Education Ministry official visited the high school Geravand attended, threatening classmates and telling teachers that if they spoke about her girlfriend they would be fired. Furthermore, the hospital where Geravand is located is constantly monitored by many officers, and the entire department has been closed to the public. On Monday, the authorities temporarily arrested a journalist from the local newspaper Sharq who had gone to the hospital to better understand what had happened.